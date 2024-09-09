Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Washington Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford, 10th Civil Support Team Survey Team Leader, gives Royal Thai Air Force officers a tour of the 10th CST facilities and equipment while explaining the unique mission set during a State Partnership Program engagement Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The tour was part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)