Washington Army National Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Kristin Retherford, 10th Civil Support Team Survey Team Leader, gives Royal Thai Air Force officers a tour of the 10th CST facilities and equipment while explaining the unique mission set during a State Partnership Program engagement Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The tour was part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)
09.11.2024
09.12.2024
|8639429
|240911-Z-MQ741-1176
|5352x3568
|5.43 MB
WASHINGTON, US
|2
|0
Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers
