Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Royal Thai Air Force Squadron Leader Thanita Yamsiri, Tactical Intelligence Division Deputy Chief of Section IV, shakes hands with Lt. Col. Anne Hansen, 225th Air Defense Squadron Senior Intelligence Officere, after giving her RTAF Intelligence patch during a State Partnership Program engagement Sept. 11, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The engagement was the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)