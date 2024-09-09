Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Washington Air National Guard Maj. Angela “Daisy” Chesley, 225th Air Defense Squadron Mission Commander, briefs Royal Thai Air Force and Air National Guard officers participating in a State Partnership Program female leadership engagement on the role and function of the Western Air Defense Sector Sept. 11, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The tour and briefing were part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)