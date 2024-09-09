Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers [Image 5 of 7]

    Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Maj. Angela “Daisy” Chesley, 225th Air Defense Squadron Mission Commander, briefs Royal Thai Air Force and Air National Guard officers participating in a State Partnership Program female leadership engagement on the role and function of the Western Air Defense Sector Sept. 11, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The tour and briefing were part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)

    This work, Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Francine St Laurent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

