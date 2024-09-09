Washington Air National Guard Maj. Angela “Daisy” Chesley, 225th Air Defense Squadron Mission Commander, briefs Royal Thai Air Force and Air National Guard officers participating in a State Partnership Program female leadership engagement on the role and function of the Western Air Defense Sector Sept. 11, 2024, at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash. The tour and briefing were part of the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)
Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers
