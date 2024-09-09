Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force Group Captain Jirayu Doungnui holds up a pole as part of a leadership activity about team coordination during a State Partnership Program female engagement hosted by the Washington Air National Guard Sept. 10, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The engagement was the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)