Royal Thai Air Force Group Captain Jirayu Doungnui holds up a pole as part of a leadership activity about team coordination during a State Partnership Program female engagement hosted by the Washington Air National Guard Sept. 10, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The engagement was the first female leadership-focused exchange with RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 22:50
|Photo ID:
|8639422
|VIRIN:
|240910-A-MQ741-1103
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.92 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Francine St Laurent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
