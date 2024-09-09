Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Washington Air National Guard Capt. Rebekah “Pockets” Villanueva, 225th Air Defense Squadron Air Battle Manager, and Royal Thai Air Force Squadron Leader Karnchanok “Maestro” Chunyaruck, a C-130 pilot, are guided through a circular breathing exercise that helps control the vagus nerve and has been shown to improve decision-making in times of stress as part of an emotional intelligence course Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The course was part of the first female leadership-focused State Partnership Program engagement with the RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)