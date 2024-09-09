Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers [Image 3 of 7]

    Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

    WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent 

    Washington Air National Guard

    Washington Air National Guard Capt. Rebekah “Pockets” Villanueva, 225th Air Defense Squadron Air Battle Manager, and Royal Thai Air Force Squadron Leader Karnchanok “Maestro” Chunyaruck, a C-130 pilot, are guided through a circular breathing exercise that helps control the vagus nerve and has been shown to improve decision-making in times of stress as part of an emotional intelligence course Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The course was part of the first female leadership-focused State Partnership Program engagement with the RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)

