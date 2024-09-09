Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Royal Thai Air Force Squadron Leader Karnchanok “Maestro” Chunyaruck, a C-130 pilot, explains RTAF family support programs during an Airman and Family Readiness briefing Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The briefing was part of the first female leadership-focused State Partnership Program engagement with the RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)