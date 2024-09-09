Royal Thai Air Force Squadron Leader Karnchanok “Maestro” Chunyaruck, a C-130 pilot, explains RTAF family support programs during an Airman and Family Readiness briefing Sept. 11, 2024, at Camp Murray, Wash. The briefing was part of the first female leadership-focused State Partnership Program engagement with the RTAF since Washington’s formal relationship with the Kingdom of Thailand began in 2002. (Air National Guard photo by Capt. Francine St Laurent)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2024 22:49
|Photo ID:
|8639425
|VIRIN:
|240911-Z-MQ741-1027
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.11 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers [Image 7 of 7], by Capt. Francine St Laurent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Washington Air National Guard hosts historic leadership engagement for female Royal Thai Air Force officers
No keywords found.