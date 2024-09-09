Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements [Image 6 of 6]

    Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

    PLATTEVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    A member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., operates heavy equipment on the site of a local training area in 1995. Unit members would set up tents and field headquarters on site and treat the project area as a deployed mission site to conduct other Soldier readiness training. The 229th was involved in numerous projects today referred to as innovative readiness training, such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Photo courtesy of Jeff Breuer

