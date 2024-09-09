Chis Huilman reminisces during a reunion for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., Aug. 1. Huilman served in Vietnam in a communications section while in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Platteville unit where he served full-time as the training and administrative noncommissioned officer. He retired from the unit as a staff sergeant. Unit members were also involved in numerous local training areas — projects today referred to as innovative readiness training — such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson
Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements
