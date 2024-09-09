Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chis Huilman reminisces during a reunion for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., Aug. 1. Huilman served in Vietnam in a communications section while in the U.S. Marine Corps before joining the Platteville unit where he served full-time as the training and administrative noncommissioned officer. He retired from the unit as a staff sergeant. Unit members were also involved in numerous local training areas — projects today referred to as innovative readiness training — such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson