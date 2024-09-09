Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st. Lt. Dominic Anderson, a platoon leader with the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., communicates on the site of a local training area in 1995. The unit was involved in numerous projects today referred to as innovative readiness training, such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Photo courtesy of Jeff Breuer