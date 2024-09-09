Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Jake Vogt reminisces during a reunion for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., Aug. 1. Vogt served in Vietnam while in the U.S. Marine Corps, then deployed with the 229th to Desert Storm in 1990-91 and near Tikrit, Iraq in 2003. Unit members were also involved in numerous local training areas — projects today referred to as innovative readiness training — such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for fuel tankers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson