    Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements [Image 3 of 6]

    Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

    PLATTEVILLE, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2024

    Photo by Vaughn Larson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office       

    Former members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., gathered for a unit reunion Aug. 1 at Moundview Park in Platteville. The unit was involved in numerous local training areas — projects today referred to as innovative readiness training — such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson

