Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

Former members of the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., gathered for a unit reunion Aug. 1 at Moundview Park in Platteville. The unit was involved in numerous local training areas — projects today referred to as innovative readiness training — such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson