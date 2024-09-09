Former Guard engineers reflect on legacy built on community improvements

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Paul Budden, right, a former first sergeant for the Wisconsin Army National Guard’s 229th Engineer Company in Platteville, Wis., shares his thoughts about Gerald Zuhlsfdorf’s photo album during a unit reunion Aug. 1. Zuhlsdorf, left, also served as the unit first sergeant before becoming the command sergeant major for the Wisconsin Military Academy. The unit was involved in numerous local training areas — projects today referred to as innovative readiness training — such as athletic fields, campsites and parking pads for military fuel tankers. Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs photo by Vaughn R. Larson