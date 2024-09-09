Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Cowan 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Steenberge, an Air Mobility Command air mobility division officer, worked with other attendees to draft a revised COMREL chart during the “Big Game” Fall Conference 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, held Aug. 27-29. The annual event allowed leaders to step away from their daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8636646
    VIRIN: 240827-F-NU486-1010
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 60.36 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Victoria Cowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024
    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Conference
    AMS
    Wargame
    AMT
    515 AMOW
    Kingfish ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download