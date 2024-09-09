515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Steenberge, an Air Mobility Command air mobility division officer, worked with other attendees to draft a revised COMREL chart during the “Big Game” Fall Conference 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, held Aug. 27-29. The annual event allowed leaders to step away from their daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)