515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

Senior leaders from the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, U.S. Expeditionary Center, Air Mobility Command, Headquarters Air Force, 618th Air Operations Center, and the 36th and 821st Contingency Response Groups gathered around the “King Fish Ace” map during the "Big Game" Fall Conference 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, held Aug. 27-29. The annual event allowed leaders to step away from their daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)