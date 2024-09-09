Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024 [Image 2 of 5]

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Cowan 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristian Norman, chaplain of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group True North Program, spoke about resiliency during the Amazing Race Alaskan Style event at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 28. The event tested conference attendees’ knowledge of air mobility theory and history, as well as their teamwork skills and adaptability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Conference
    AMS
    Wargame
    AMT
    515 AMOW
    Kingfish ACE

