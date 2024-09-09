Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristian Norman, chaplain of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group True North Program, spoke about resiliency during the Amazing Race Alaskan Style event at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 28. The event tested conference attendees’ knowledge of air mobility theory and history, as well as their teamwork skills and adaptability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)