U.S. Air Force Capt. Kristian Norman, chaplain of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group True North Program, spoke about resiliency during the Amazing Race Alaskan Style event at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 28. The event tested conference attendees’ knowledge of air mobility theory and history, as well as their teamwork skills and adaptability. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)
08.27.2024
09.11.2024
|8636643
|240827-F-NU486-1014
|4032x3024
|7.88 MB
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|4
|1
Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024
