Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024 [Image 1 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Victoria Cowan 

    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Senior leaders from the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, U.S. Expeditionary Center, Air Mobility Command, Headquarters Air Force, 618th Air Operations Center, and the 36th and 821st Contingency Response Groups gathered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for the "Big Game" Fall Conference 2024, held Aug. 27-29. The annual event provided an opportunity for leaders to step away from daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 19:14
    Photo ID: 8636642
    VIRIN: 240827-F-NU486-1002
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 31.62 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024 [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Victoria Cowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024
    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command
    515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Conference
    AMS
    Wargame
    AMT
    515 AMOW
    Kingfish ACE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download