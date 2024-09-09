Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior leaders from the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, U.S. Expeditionary Center, Air Mobility Command, Headquarters Air Force, 618th Air Operations Center, and the 36th and 821st Contingency Response Groups gathered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for the "Big Game" Fall Conference 2024, held Aug. 27-29. The annual event provided an opportunity for leaders to step away from daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)