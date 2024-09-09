U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pierce, commander of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group, briefed attendees during the "Big Game" Fall Conference 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 27. The annual event allowed leaders to step away from their daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 19:14
|Photo ID:
|8636645
|VIRIN:
|240827-F-NU486-1006
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|57.88 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Victoria Cowan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024
No keywords found.