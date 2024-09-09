515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pierce, commander of the 715th Air Mobility Operations Group, briefed attendees during the "Big Game" Fall Conference 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, on Aug. 27. The annual event allowed leaders to step away from their daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez)