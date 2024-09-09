Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing Gather for the Big Game Fall Conference 2024

Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Cowan | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Steenberge, an Air Mobility Command air mobility division...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Victoria Cowan | U.S. Air Force Col. Gregory Steenberge, an Air Mobility Command air mobility division officer, worked with other attendees to draft a revised COMREL chart during the “Big Game” Fall Conference 2024 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, held Aug. 27-29. The annual event allowed leaders to step away from their daily duties and discuss key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Theresa Valadez) see less | View Image Page

Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii-- Leaders of the 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing, U.S. Expeditionary Center, and Air Mobility Command gathered at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, for the "Big Game" Fall Conference, held August 24-27, 2024.



The annual event allowed senior leaders to step away from their day-to-day responsibilities and engage in in-depth conversations about key issues affecting the wing and the broader mobility enterprise.



“This conference is about more than just coming together—it’s about sharpening our focus, aligning our efforts, and reinforcing our unity of purpose,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Jens Lyndrup, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing commander. “Our discussions and exercises here enhance our operational approach and ensure we are ready to meet the challenges ahead.”



The conference focused on building a “unity of purpose” by fostering dialogue among leaders from diverse backgrounds within the mobility enterprise. Leaders from Headquarters Air Force, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Expeditionary Center, 618th Air Operations Center, and the 36th and 821st Contingency Response Groups worked together to tackle challenging topics, including command relationships, command and control functions, joint requirements, deployed combat wings, and task organization. The goal was to align perspectives and bridge gaps through collaboration.



The conference revolved around one central game where leaders participated in Kingfish ACE, a scenario-based wargame tailored specifically for the wing and including realities of operating in the Indo-Pacific Theater. This interactive exercise engaged key leaders and essential stakeholders in realistic decision-making and problem-solving within a controlled environment, simulating three critical operational timeframes: surge, support, and sustain.



“The strength of this game facilitated conference lies in the diversity of thought and experience that each leader brings to the table,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Troy Pierce, 715th Air Mobility Operations Group commander. “By engaging in a game designed to drive tough conversations, we strengthened our bonds as a team and enhanced our understanding of complex problems we face in the Indo-Pacific.”



The exercise helped leaders develop an initial 515 AMOW operational approach, define lines of effort, key milestones, and set future goals. It also facilitated collaborative planning and enhanced communication within the AMOW team to establish a shared operational narrative.



The conference also explored Aerial Port of the Future, with product demonstrations and presentations on cutting-edge technologies and systems. This cutting-edge technology aims to increase the efficiency, skills, and speed of aerial port functions, highlighting advancements in the logistics domain.



To promote resilience and teamwork, attendees participated in the Amazing Race, Alaskan style—an engaging event that tested their knowledge of air mobility theory and history, teamwork skills, and adaptability. This activity allowed leaders to reflect on their experiences while fostering camaraderie and resilience.



“We will build on the pioneering work transforming the air mobility en route system by prioritizing operations, fostering relationships, and shaping the standards that give our formations discipline and purpose,” said Chief Master Sgt. Jake Fason, 515th Air Mobility Operations Wing command chief. “As the joint maneuver force, our aim is to be a prepared force, armed with the tools to be successful today and ready for what may come.”



Overall, the "Big Game" Fall Conference 2024 provided an invaluable platform for leaders to collaborate, plan, and communicate as a unified team, driving the 515 AMOW toward operational excellence and a stronger future.