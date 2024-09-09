Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose after climbing 2,071 steps for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. The 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation raised $57,000 to support charitable causes that provide support for families of first responders and military personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
