Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Marquez, 214th Attack Squadron senior enlisted leader, awaits the start of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants ran in lanes of two throughout the Tucson Convention Center to reach the total 2,071 steps for the Tower Challenge Climb. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
