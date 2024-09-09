Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb [Image 4 of 6]

    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Members from the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department color guard perform at the opening ceremony for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Photos of fallen first responders were placed throughout the Tucson Convention Center to honor their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

