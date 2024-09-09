Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the Tucson Police Department and Tucson Fire Department color guard perform at the opening ceremony for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Photos of fallen first responders were placed throughout the Tucson Convention Center to honor their sacrifice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)