Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb [Image 5 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, provides honorary remarks at the start of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. The mission of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation is to honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8636261
    VIRIN: 240911-F-NC038-2227
    Resolution: 4098x2727
    Size: 487.22 KB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb
    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb
    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb
    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb
    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb
    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    9/11 memorial

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download