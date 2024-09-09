Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, provides honorary remarks at the start of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. The mission of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation is to honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)