U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Becker, 355th Wing command chief, provides honorary remarks at the start of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. The mission of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Foundation is to honor all those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8636261
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-NC038-2227
|Resolution:
|4098x2727
|Size:
|487.22 KB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.