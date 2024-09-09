Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

First responders, military personnel and citizens of Tucson await the official commencement of the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. Participants climbed 2,071 steps symbolizing the ones of the World Trade Center's Twin Towers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
