Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

A ceremonial bell is in the middle of the Tucson Convention Center for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. After completing the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb, each participant rang the bell to finalize the 9-11 ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)