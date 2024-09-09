A ceremonial bell is in the middle of the Tucson Convention Center for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. After completing the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb, each participant rang the bell to finalize the 9-11 ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.11.2024 15:54
|Photo ID:
|8636256
|VIRIN:
|240911-F-NC038-2065
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.