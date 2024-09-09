Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb [Image 2 of 6]

    Tucson 9/11 Tower Challenge Climb

    TUCSON, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A ceremonial bell is in the middle of the Tucson Convention Center for the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb in Tucson, Arizona, Sept. 11, 2024. After completing the 9-11 Tower Challenge Climb, each participant rang the bell to finalize the 9-11 ceremony. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 15:54
    Photo ID: 8636256
    VIRIN: 240911-F-NC038-2065
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.27 MB
    Location: TUCSON, ARIZONA, US
