Remembering 9/11, honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Capt. James Howell, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst deputy commander and Naval Support Activity commander, addresses event attendees during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at JB MDL, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024. The annual ceremony honors the nearly three thousand lives lost to the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aidan Thompson)