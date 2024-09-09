Remembering 9/11, honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Honor Guard members present the colors during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024. The annual ceremony honors the nearly three thousand lives lost to the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aidan Thompson)