Remembering 9/11, honoring the fallen

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Grant Taylor, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron driver operator, performs the symbolic toll of the bell during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024. The annual ceremony honors the nearly three thousand lives lost to the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aidan Thompson)
