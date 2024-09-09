Remembering 9/11, honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst emergency services member patch is displayed during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at JB MDL, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024. The annual ceremony honors the nearly three thousand lives lost to the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aidan Thompson)