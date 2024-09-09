Remembering 9/11, honoring the fallen

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Camerondean Oliver, 87th Security Forces Squadron amorer (right), Senior Airman Charles Fragoso, 87th Healthcare Operations Squadron ambulance services flight technician (center), and Airman 1st Class Jonathan Bryant, 87th Civil Engineer Squadron firefighter (left), prepare to read a prayer during a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024. The annual ceremony honors the nearly three thousand lives lost to the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aidan Thompson)