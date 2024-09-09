Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Remembering 9/11, honoring the fallen [Image 11 of 11]

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    Service members assigned to Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst place flags in the ground following a 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., Sept. 11, 2024. The annual ceremony honors the nearly three thousand lives lost to the terrorist attacks that took place on September 11, 2001. (U.S. Air Force photo by Aidan Thompson)

    Date Taken: 09.11.2024
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
