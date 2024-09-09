III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Denman, a loadmaster instructor with 16th Airlift Squadron guides a joint light tactical vehicle off a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 09, 2024. The joint training exercise is designed to reacquaint Marines and Air Force personnel with the specific procedures and requirements for loading cargo in various environments aboard the C-17 Globemaster III. Denman is a native of Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)