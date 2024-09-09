III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Travis Tran, a logistics specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force secures chains onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 09, 2024. The joint training exercise is designed to reacquaint Marines and Air Force personnel with the specific procedures and requirements for loading cargo in various environments aboard the C-17 Globemaster III. Tran is a native of Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)