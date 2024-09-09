III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Yosef Linn, a loadmaster with the 16th Airlift Squadron explains chaining equipment utilization to U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force during a joint static load exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 09, 2024. The joint training exercise is designed to reacquaint Marines and Air Force personnel with the specific procedures and requirements for loading cargo in various environments aboard the C-17 Globemaster III. Linn is a native of New Jersey. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)