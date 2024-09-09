III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force airman with the 16th Airlift Squadron guides a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement into a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III during a joint static load exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 09, 2024. The joint training exercise is designed to reacquaint Marines and Air Force personnel with the specific procedures and requirements for loading cargo in various environments aboard the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)