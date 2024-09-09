III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force and airmen with the 16th Airlift Squadron secure vehicles aboard a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 09, 2024. The joint training exercise is designed to reacquaint Marines and Air Force personnel with the specific procedures and requirements for loading cargo in various environments aboard the C-17 Globemaster III. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)