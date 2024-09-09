Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing [Image 4 of 8]

    III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.09.2024

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps LCpl. Travis Tran, left, a logistics specialist with III Marine Expeditionary Force and with U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Kathleen Payanmartinez, right, a landing support specialist with III MEF secure chains onto a Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacement on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 09, 2024. The joint training exercise is designed to reacquaint Marines and Air Force personnel with the specific procedures and requirements for loading cargo in various environments aboard the C-17 Globemaster III. Tran is a native of Hawaii and Payanmartinez is a native of Texas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Diego Garcia)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2024
    Date Posted: 09.11.2024 01:30
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    This work, III Marine Expeditionary Force conduct joint static load training with 16th Airlift Wing [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint
    C-17
    Logistics Specialist
    Marines
    Training

