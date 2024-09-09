A Day in the Life: HARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sienna Stillwell, 100th Operation Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Management journeyman, poses for a photo at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 6, 2024. As a member of the HARM flight, Stillwell manages the documents and forms for all the flyers on the installation so they can fly aircraft and complete missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)