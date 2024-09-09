A Day in the Life: HARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sienna Stillwell, right, 100th Operation Support Squadron Host Aviation Resources Management journeyman, shows Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th Air Refueling Wing command chief, documents for flyers during a “Day in the Life” integration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sep. 6, 2024. As a member of the HARM flight, Stillwell manages the documents and forms for all the flyers on the installation so that they can fly aircraft and complete missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)