A Day in the Life: HARM

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, far left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, meet with Airmen from the 100th Operation Support Squadron Host Aviation Resources Management flight for a “Day in the Life” integration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 6, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)