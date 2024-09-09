Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Day in the Life: HARM [Image 5 of 8]

    A Day in the Life: HARM

    RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sienna Stillwell, 100th Operation Support Squadron Host Aviation Resources Management journeyman, holds a binder of documents for flyers during a “Day in the Life” integration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sep. 6, 2024. As a member of the HARM flight, Stillwell manages the documents and forms for all the flyers on the installation so they can fly aircraft and complete missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 06:50
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, SUFFOLK, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A Day in the Life: HARM [Image 8 of 8], by SrA Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    airmen
    excellence
    readiness
    HARM
    DITL
    100thARW

