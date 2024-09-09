A Day in the Life: HARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, center, 100th ARW command chief, learn from Senior Airman Sienna Stillwell, 100th Operation Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Management journeyman, how to in-process flyers to the installation at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept. 6, 2024. The 100th ARW command team conducts “Day in the Life” immersions to learn more about unit-specific missions, enabling units to sharpen their skills and cultivate a ReaDy Culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)