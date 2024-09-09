A Day in the Life: HARM

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Garlow, far left, 100th Air Refueling Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Tiffany Griego, 100th ARW command chief, meet with Airmen from the 100th Operation Support Squadron Host Aviation Resource Management flight for a “Day in the Life” integration at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, Sept., 6, 2024. The HARM flight manages the documents and forms for all the flyers on the installation so they can fly aircraft and complete missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Katie Mullikin)