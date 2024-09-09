Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CE Deployed Concrete Pour

    CE Deployed Concrete Pour

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.06.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Kregg York 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force civil engineer technicians, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, pour and spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. The concrete was poured to form part of a new parking area, as part of installation efforts to improve infrastructure to better meet operational needs. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2024
    Date Posted: 09.10.2024 01:28
    Photo ID: 8631557
    VIRIN: 240906-Z-HS920-2202
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 17.26 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, CE Deployed Concrete Pour [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

