CE Deployed Concrete Pour

U.S. Air Force civil engineer technicians, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, pour and spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. The concrete was poured to form part of a new parking area, as part of installation efforts to improve infrastructure to better meet operational needs. (U.S. Air Force photo)