CE Deployed Concrete Pour

A U.S. Air Force civil engineer technician, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, moves a concrete chute to control the flow of concrete during a concrete pour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. The concrete was poured to form part of a new parking area, as part of installation efforts to improve infrastructure to better meet operational needs. (U.S. Air Force photo)