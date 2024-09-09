CE Deployed Concrete Pour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force equal opportunity program manager, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, volunteers her time to help civil engineer technicians form freshly poured concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. Airmen from different career fields and organizations volunteered their time to assist the 380th Civil Engineer Squadron with the concrete pour, exemplifying teamwork and a priority on mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)