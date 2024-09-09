CE Deployed Concrete Pour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force civil engineer technicians, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, pour and spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. Civil engineer technicians consist of a wide range of skills and specialties, allowing them to build, service and maintain Air Force installations, providing critical infrastructure to facilitate mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)