U.S. Air Force civil engineer technicians, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, pour and spread concrete within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. Civil engineer technicians consist of a wide range of skills and specialties, allowing them to build, service and maintain Air Force installations, providing critical infrastructure to facilitate mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2024 01:28
|Photo ID:
|8631554
|VIRIN:
|240906-Z-HS920-2135
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|15.62 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CE Deployed Concrete Pour [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.