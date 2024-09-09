CE Deployed Concrete Pour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force civil engineer technician, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, smiles for a photo during a concrete pour within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. Air Force civil engineer technicians keep facilities and utilities running effectively, enhancing mission capabilities and ensuring mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo)