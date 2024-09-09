CE Deployed Concrete Pour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force civil engineer technicians, assigned to the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing, take a break from pouring concrete, as they wait for another concrete truck to arrive within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 6, 2024. These highly trained engineer technicians provide necessary problem-solving skills and a wide range of expertise to thousands of structures around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo)