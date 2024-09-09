20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Community members listen to presentations during the 20th Civil Engineer Squadron’s annual Restoration Advisory Board in Sumter, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. A popular topic for the 20th CES’s environmental restoration program is updating the community regarding actions taken pertaining to perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, better known as PFAS, which are linked to commercial and industrial products. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)