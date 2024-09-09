20th Civil Engineer Squadron hosts annual Restoration Advisory Board

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Nick Woodman, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron government contractor, right, discusses a graphic display with a community member during the 20th CES’s annual Restoration Advisory Board in Sumter, S.C., Aug. 26, 2024. Graphic displays, computer-aided design renderings and local maps were used to detail the 20th CES’s progression on environmental restoration programs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kevin Dunkleberger)